Currencies / REFI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.41 USD 0.04 (0.30%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REFI exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.34 and at a high of 13.58.
Follow Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REFI News
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance declares $0.47 quarterly dividend
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REFI)
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chicago Atlantic (REFI) Q2 EPS Beats 9%
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Chicago Atlantic Q2 2025 slides: Cannabis REIT reports improved interest income amid market challenges
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Community Financial System (CBU) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- American Express (AXP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2025
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance: Is The 13.5% Dividend Yield Safe? (NASDAQ:REFI)
- Chicago Atlantic BDC: Why High Yield Investors Should Consider This 11% Yield (LIEN)
- Trafigura's Puma Energy posts higher net profit, lower EBITDA, in 2024
- Contrarian Funds' $3.7 billion offer recommended as starting bid in Citgo parent auction
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- From Real Property To Intellectual Property: My 15 Years On Seeking Alpha
Daily Range
13.34 13.58
Year Range
12.77 16.29
- Previous Close
- 13.37
- Open
- 13.40
- Bid
- 13.41
- Ask
- 13.71
- Low
- 13.34
- High
- 13.58
- Volume
- 315
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- -5.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.46%
- Year Change
- -13.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%