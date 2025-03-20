Moedas / QMCO
QMCO: Quantum Corporation
8.45 USD 0.10 (1.20%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QMCO para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.41 e o mais alto foi 9.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Quantum Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
QMCO Notícias
- Quantum não atinge projeção de receita no 1º tri de 2025, ação despenca
- Earnings call transcript: Quantum’s Q1 2025 Misses Revenue Forecast, Stock Drops
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- Quantum Reports 11% Revenue Drop in Q1
- Quantum Stock Drops After Q1 Report: Here's Why - Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)
- Quantum expands distribution network across Asia-Pacific markets
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Quantum unveils high-capacity data protection appliances in 1U form factor
- Quantum Corp notifies chief revenue officer of intent to negotiate employment termination
- Quantum stock falls after company files to delay annual report
- Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, June 30, 2025
- Nvidia's Jensen Huang Sparks Quantum Stock Frenzy - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)
- Quantum Corporation appoints Hugues Meyrath as CEO
- Quantum introduces LTO-10 support for enhanced data storage
- Quantum Redefines Professional Services Portfolio to Offer Maximum Flexibility, Align with Customer Needs at Any Stage of the Data Lifecycle
- Canal 13 Builds Integrated Workflow on Quantum to Accelerate Production, Safeguard Content, and Simplify Operations
- Quantum Computing Inc. shares fall as Q4 revenue misses estimates
Faixa diária
8.41 9.16
Faixa anual
2.90 90.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.35
- Open
- 8.79
- Bid
- 8.45
- Ask
- 8.75
- Low
- 8.41
- High
- 9.16
- Volume
- 3.369 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -42.63%
- Mudança anual
- 147.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh