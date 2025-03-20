Währungen / QMCO
QMCO: Quantum Corporation
11.83 USD 3.38 (40.00%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QMCO hat sich für heute um 40.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Quantum Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
8.54 12.69
Jahresspanne
2.90 90.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.45
- Eröffnung
- 8.68
- Bid
- 11.83
- Ask
- 12.13
- Tief
- 8.54
- Hoch
- 12.69
- Volumen
- 31.282 K
- Tagesänderung
- 40.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 64.53%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.69%
- Jahresänderung
- 245.91%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K