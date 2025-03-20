통화 / QMCO
QMCO: Quantum Corporation
11.88 USD 3.43 (40.59%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
QMCO 환율이 오늘 40.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.54이고 고가는 12.69이었습니다.
Quantum Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
QMCO News
- 퀀텀, 2025년 1분기 매출 전망치 하회…주가 급락
- Earnings call transcript: Quantum’s Q1 2025 Misses Revenue Forecast, Stock Drops
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- Quantum Reports 11% Revenue Drop in Q1
- Quantum Stock Drops After Q1 Report: Here's Why - Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)
- Quantum expands distribution network across Asia-Pacific markets
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Quantum unveils high-capacity data protection appliances in 1U form factor
- Quantum Corp notifies chief revenue officer of intent to negotiate employment termination
- Quantum stock falls after company files to delay annual report
- Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, June 30, 2025
- Nvidia's Jensen Huang Sparks Quantum Stock Frenzy - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)
- Quantum Corporation appoints Hugues Meyrath as CEO
- Quantum introduces LTO-10 support for enhanced data storage
- Quantum Redefines Professional Services Portfolio to Offer Maximum Flexibility, Align with Customer Needs at Any Stage of the Data Lifecycle
- Canal 13 Builds Integrated Workflow on Quantum to Accelerate Production, Safeguard Content, and Simplify Operations
- Quantum Computing Inc. shares fall as Q4 revenue misses estimates
일일 변동 비율
8.54 12.69
년간 변동
2.90 90.64
- 이전 종가
- 8.45
- 시가
- 8.68
- Bid
- 11.88
- Ask
- 12.18
- 저가
- 8.54
- 고가
- 12.69
- 볼륨
- 36.464 K
- 일일 변동
- 40.59%
- 월 변동
- 65.23%
- 6개월 변동
- -19.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 247.37%
20 9월, 토요일