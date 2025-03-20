通貨 / QMCO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
QMCO: Quantum Corporation
8.45 USD 0.10 (1.20%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
QMCOの今日の為替レートは、1.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.41の安値と9.16の高値で取引されました。
Quantum Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QMCO News
- クォンタムの2025年度第1四半期、収益予想を下回り株価下落
- Earnings call transcript: Quantum’s Q1 2025 Misses Revenue Forecast, Stock Drops
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- Quantum Reports 11% Revenue Drop in Q1
- Quantum Stock Drops After Q1 Report: Here's Why - Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Quantum appoints Gregg Pugmire as VP of Americas Sales
- NetApp (NTAP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp completes $82.8 million IPO and private placement
- Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Quantum expands distribution network across Asia-Pacific markets
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Quantum unveils high-capacity data protection appliances in 1U form factor
- Quantum Corp notifies chief revenue officer of intent to negotiate employment termination
- Quantum stock falls after company files to delay annual report
- Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, June 30, 2025
- Nvidia's Jensen Huang Sparks Quantum Stock Frenzy - Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)
- Quantum Corporation appoints Hugues Meyrath as CEO
- Quantum introduces LTO-10 support for enhanced data storage
- Quantum Redefines Professional Services Portfolio to Offer Maximum Flexibility, Align with Customer Needs at Any Stage of the Data Lifecycle
- Canal 13 Builds Integrated Workflow on Quantum to Accelerate Production, Safeguard Content, and Simplify Operations
- Markets Watch Out For Core CPI With Big Banks Set To Report Earnings
- Quantum Computing Inc. shares fall as Q4 revenue misses estimates
1日のレンジ
8.41 9.16
1年のレンジ
2.90 90.64
- 以前の終値
- 8.35
- 始値
- 8.79
- 買値
- 8.45
- 買値
- 8.75
- 安値
- 8.41
- 高値
- 9.16
- 出来高
- 3.369 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -42.63%
- 1年の変化
- 147.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K