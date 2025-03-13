Currencies / QMCO
QMCO: Quantum Corporation
8.27 USD 0.39 (4.95%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QMCO exchange rate has changed by 4.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.86 and at a high of 8.53.
Follow Quantum Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QMCO News
- Earnings call transcript: Quantum’s Q1 2025 Misses Revenue Forecast, Stock Drops
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- Quantum Reports 11% Revenue Drop in Q1
- Quantum Stock Drops After Q1 Report: Here's Why - Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)
- Quantum appoints Gregg Pugmire as VP of Americas Sales
- Quantum expands distribution network across Asia-Pacific markets
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Quantum unveils high-capacity data protection appliances in 1U form factor
- Quantum Corp notifies chief revenue officer of intent to negotiate employment termination
- Quantum stock falls after company files to delay annual report
- Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, June 30, 2025
- Quantum Corporation appoints Hugues Meyrath as CEO
- Quantum introduces LTO-10 support for enhanced data storage
- Quantum Redefines Professional Services Portfolio to Offer Maximum Flexibility, Align with Customer Needs at Any Stage of the Data Lifecycle
- Canal 13 Builds Integrated Workflow on Quantum to Accelerate Production, Safeguard Content, and Simplify Operations
Daily Range
7.86 8.53
Year Range
2.90 90.64
- Previous Close
- 7.88
- Open
- 8.07
- Bid
- 8.27
- Ask
- 8.57
- Low
- 7.86
- High
- 8.53
- Volume
- 1.905 K
- Daily Change
- 4.95%
- Month Change
- 15.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.86%
- Year Change
- 141.81%
