Moedas / PRTC
PRTC: PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares
14.79 USD 0.09 (0.61%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRTC para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.59 e o mais alto foi 14.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTC Notícias
- What Makes PureTech Health (PRTC) a New Buy Stock
- PureTech’s Seaport advances second candidate to clinical trials
- PureTech (PRTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PureTech Health Cash Runway Extended
- PureTech Health plc (PRTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- PureTech launches new entity to advance IPF treatment deupirfenidone
- PureTech advances deupirfenidone as potential new standard for IPF
- PureTech Health to report half-yearly results on August 28
- Vedanta’s ulcerative colitis treatment fails to meet primary endpoint
- Former Teva North America CEO to lead PureTech’s new respiratory entity
- PureTech’s Seaport doses first patient in phase 2b depression study
- PureTech Health names Robert Lyne as interim CEO as Chowrira departs
- PureTech Health announces board chair Raju Kucherlapati steps down
- PureTech Health announces board leadership transition
- PureTech Health issues shares to executives following RSU vesting
- PureTech Health issues shares to non-executive directors as RSUs vest
- PureTech Health announces RSU vesting and share transactions by PDMR
- Why This Biotech Stock Just Doubled In A Single Day - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- PureTech Health: Results of Annual General Meeting
- PureTech to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- PureTech set for Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference chat
- PureTech’s Deupirfenidone (LYT-100) Demonstrates Strong and Durable Efficacy as a Monotherapy with Favorable Tolerability in Phase 2b ELEVATE IPF Trial
- Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)
Faixa diária
14.59 14.79
Faixa anual
13.30 24.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.70
- Open
- 14.64
- Bid
- 14.79
- Ask
- 15.09
- Low
- 14.59
- High
- 14.79
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.89%
- Mudança anual
- -24.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh