通貨 / PRTC
PRTC: PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares
14.70 USD 0.09 (0.61%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRTCの今日の為替レートは、-0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.50の安値と15.25の高値で取引されました。
PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PRTC News
1日のレンジ
14.50 15.25
1年のレンジ
13.30 24.99
- 以前の終値
- 14.79
- 始値
- 14.91
- 買値
- 14.70
- 買値
- 15.00
- 安値
- 14.50
- 高値
- 15.25
- 出来高
- 10
- 1日の変化
- -0.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -23.36%
- 1年の変化
- -24.62%
