クォートセクション
通貨 / PRTC
株に戻る

PRTC: PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares

14.70 USD 0.09 (0.61%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRTCの今日の為替レートは、-0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.50の安値と15.25の高値で取引されました。

PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRTC News

1日のレンジ
14.50 15.25
1年のレンジ
13.30 24.99
以前の終値
14.79
始値
14.91
買値
14.70
買値
15.00
安値
14.50
高値
15.25
出来高
10
1日の変化
-0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.31%
6ヶ月の変化
-23.36%
1年の変化
-24.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K