PRTC: PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares

16.20 USD 1.50 (10.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRTC ha avuto una variazione del 10.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.20 e ad un massimo di 17.27.

Segui le dinamiche di PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.20 17.27
Intervallo Annuale
13.30 24.99
Chiusura Precedente
14.70
Apertura
16.59
Bid
16.20
Ask
16.50
Minimo
16.20
Massimo
17.27
Volume
59
Variazione giornaliera
10.20%
Variazione Mensile
2.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.54%
Variazione Annuale
-16.92%
20 settembre, sabato