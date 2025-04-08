Valute / PRTC
PRTC: PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares
16.20 USD 1.50 (10.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRTC ha avuto una variazione del 10.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.20 e ad un massimo di 17.27.
Segui le dinamiche di PureTech Health plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PRTC News
- What Makes PureTech Health (PRTC) a New Buy Stock
- PureTech’s Seaport advances second candidate to clinical trials
- PureTech (PRTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PureTech Health Cash Runway Extended
- PureTech Health plc (PRTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- PureTech launches new entity to advance IPF treatment deupirfenidone
- PureTech advances deupirfenidone as potential new standard for IPF
- PureTech Health to report half-yearly results on August 28
- Vedanta’s ulcerative colitis treatment fails to meet primary endpoint
- Former Teva North America CEO to lead PureTech’s new respiratory entity
- PureTech’s Seaport doses first patient in phase 2b depression study
- PureTech Health names Robert Lyne as interim CEO as Chowrira departs
- PureTech Health announces board chair Raju Kucherlapati steps down
- PureTech Health announces board leadership transition
- PureTech Health issues shares to executives following RSU vesting
- PureTech Health issues shares to non-executive directors as RSUs vest
- PureTech Health announces RSU vesting and share transactions by PDMR
- Why This Biotech Stock Just Doubled In A Single Day - Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)
- PureTech Health: Results of Annual General Meeting
- PureTech to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- PureTech set for Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference chat
- PureTech’s Deupirfenidone (LYT-100) Demonstrates Strong and Durable Efficacy as a Monotherapy with Favorable Tolerability in Phase 2b ELEVATE IPF Trial
- Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.20 17.27
Intervallo Annuale
13.30 24.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.70
- Apertura
- 16.59
- Bid
- 16.20
- Ask
- 16.50
- Minimo
- 16.20
- Massimo
- 17.27
- Volume
- 59
- Variazione giornaliera
- 10.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.92%
20 settembre, sabato