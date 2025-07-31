Moedas / PRI
PRI: Primerica Inc
271.72 USD 0.82 (0.30%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRI para hoje mudou para 0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 269.48 e o mais alto foi 271.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Primerica Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
269.48 271.72
Faixa anual
232.11 307.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 270.90
- Open
- 269.48
- Bid
- 271.72
- Ask
- 272.02
- Low
- 269.48
- High
- 271.72
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.75%
- Mudança anual
- 2.05%
