货币 / PRI
PRI: Primerica Inc
268.20 USD 1.56 (0.58%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRI汇率已更改-0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点266.64和高点270.25进行交易。
关注Primerica Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRI新闻
- Reinsurance Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- 2 Passive Income Dividend Plays For Long-Term Growth
- MFC Rolls Out Travel Agent Platform With Enhanced Digital Tools
- MFC Renews Centum Deal to Broaden Mortgage and Retirement Solutions
- Implied Volatility Surging for Primerica Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Reinsurance Group Stock Plunges 11.1% YTD: How Should You Play?
- Primerica, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PRI)
- Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Primerica Q2 2025 slides: ISP growth offsets term life slowdown as stock dips
- Primerica (PRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Primerica (PRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Primerica (PRI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Primerica earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Insurance Stocks Poised to Outshine Q2 Earnings Expectations
- Is a Beat in the Cards for Assurant This Earnings Season?
- Earnings Preview: Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
日范围
266.64 270.25
年范围
232.11 307.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 269.76
- 开盘价
- 269.80
- 卖价
- 268.20
- 买价
- 268.50
- 最低价
- 266.64
- 最高价
- 270.25
- 交易量
- 469
- 日变化
- -0.58%
- 月变化
- 0.45%
- 6个月变化
- -5.99%
- 年变化
- 0.73%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值