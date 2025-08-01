CotationsSections
PRI: Primerica Inc

275.36 USD 2.78 (1.02%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PRI a changé de 1.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 268.46 et à un maximum de 276.41.

Suivez la dynamique Primerica Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
268.46 276.41
Range Annuel
232.11 307.91
Clôture Précédente
272.58
Ouverture
271.73
Bid
275.36
Ask
275.66
Plus Bas
268.46
Plus Haut
276.41
Volume
249
Changement quotidien
1.02%
Changement Mensuel
3.13%
Changement à 6 Mois
-3.48%
Changement Annuel
3.42%
