PRI: Primerica Inc
272.58 USD 1.68 (0.62%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRIの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり269.48の安値と274.86の高値で取引されました。
Primerica Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
269.48 274.86
1年のレンジ
232.11 307.91
- 以前の終値
- 270.90
- 始値
- 269.48
- 買値
- 272.58
- 買値
- 272.88
- 安値
- 269.48
- 高値
- 274.86
- 出来高
- 156
- 1日の変化
- 0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.45%
- 1年の変化
- 2.37%
