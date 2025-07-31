Divisas / PRI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PRI: Primerica Inc
270.90 USD 2.70 (1.01%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PRI de hoy ha cambiado un 1.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 268.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 273.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Primerica Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRI News
- Reinsurance Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- 2 Passive Income Dividend Plays For Long-Term Growth
- MFC Rolls Out Travel Agent Platform With Enhanced Digital Tools
- MFC Renews Centum Deal to Broaden Mortgage and Retirement Solutions
- Implied Volatility Surging for Primerica Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Reinsurance Group Stock Plunges 11.1% YTD: How Should You Play?
- Primerica, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PRI)
- Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Primerica Q2 2025 slides: ISP growth offsets term life slowdown as stock dips
- Primerica (PRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Primerica (PRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Primerica (PRI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Primerica earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Insurance Stocks Poised to Outshine Q2 Earnings Expectations
- Is a Beat in the Cards for Assurant This Earnings Season?
- Earnings Preview: Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
Rango diario
268.90 273.36
Rango anual
232.11 307.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 268.20
- Open
- 269.77
- Bid
- 270.90
- Ask
- 271.20
- Low
- 268.90
- High
- 273.36
- Volumen
- 163
- Cambio diario
- 1.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.04%
- Cambio anual
- 1.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B