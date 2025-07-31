CotizacionesSecciones
PRI: Primerica Inc

270.90 USD 2.70 (1.01%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PRI de hoy ha cambiado un 1.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 268.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 273.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Primerica Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

PRI News

Rango diario
268.90 273.36
Rango anual
232.11 307.91
Cierres anteriores
268.20
Open
269.77
Bid
270.90
Ask
271.20
Low
268.90
High
273.36
Volumen
163
Cambio diario
1.01%
Cambio mensual
1.46%
Cambio a 6 meses
-5.04%
Cambio anual
1.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B