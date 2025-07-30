Currencies / PRI
PRI: Primerica Inc
267.91 USD 1.85 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRI exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 267.48 and at a high of 268.48.
Follow Primerica Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRI News
Daily Range
267.48 268.48
Year Range
232.11 307.91
- Previous Close
- 269.76
- Open
- 268.27
- Bid
- 267.91
- Ask
- 268.21
- Low
- 267.48
- High
- 268.48
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.09%
- Year Change
- 0.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%