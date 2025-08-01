QuotazioniSezioni
PRI
PRI: Primerica Inc

275.36 USD 2.78 (1.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRI ha avuto una variazione del 1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 268.46 e ad un massimo di 276.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Primerica Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
268.46 276.41
Intervallo Annuale
232.11 307.91
Chiusura Precedente
272.58
Apertura
271.73
Bid
275.36
Ask
275.66
Minimo
268.46
Massimo
276.41
Volume
249
Variazione giornaliera
1.02%
Variazione Mensile
3.13%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.48%
Variazione Annuale
3.42%
