PRI: Primerica Inc
275.36 USD 2.78 (1.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRI ha avuto una variazione del 1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 268.46 e ad un massimo di 276.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Primerica Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
268.46 276.41
Intervallo Annuale
232.11 307.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 272.58
- Apertura
- 271.73
- Bid
- 275.36
- Ask
- 275.66
- Minimo
- 268.46
- Massimo
- 276.41
- Volume
- 249
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.42%
20 settembre, sabato