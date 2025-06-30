Moedas / PRGS
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation
43.20 USD 1.29 (3.08%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRGS para hoje mudou para 3.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.18 e o mais alto foi 43.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Progress Software Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
42.18 43.49
Faixa anual
41.25 70.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.91
- Open
- 42.18
- Bid
- 43.20
- Ask
- 43.50
- Low
- 42.18
- High
- 43.49
- Volume
- 510
- Mudança diária
- 3.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.05%
- Mudança anual
- -35.98%
