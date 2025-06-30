通貨 / PRGS
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation
43.45 USD 1.54 (3.67%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRGSの今日の為替レートは、3.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.18の安値と43.49の高値で取引されました。
Progress Software Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
42.18 43.49
1年のレンジ
41.25 70.56
- 以前の終値
- 41.91
- 始値
- 42.18
- 買値
- 43.45
- 買値
- 43.75
- 安値
- 42.18
- 高値
- 43.49
- 出来高
- 2.083 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.60%
- 1年の変化
- -35.61%
