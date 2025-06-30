クォートセクション
PRGS
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation

43.45 USD 1.54 (3.67%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRGSの今日の為替レートは、3.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.18の安値と43.49の高値で取引されました。

Progress Software Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
42.18 43.49
1年のレンジ
41.25 70.56
以前の終値
41.91
始値
42.18
買値
43.45
買値
43.75
安値
42.18
高値
43.49
出来高
2.083 K
1日の変化
3.67%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.78%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.60%
1年の変化
-35.61%
