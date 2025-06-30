Währungen / PRGS
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation
43.45 USD 1.54 (3.67%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PRGS hat sich für heute um 3.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 43.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Progress Software Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
42.18 43.49
Jahresspanne
41.25 70.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.91
- Eröffnung
- 42.18
- Bid
- 43.45
- Ask
- 43.75
- Tief
- 42.18
- Hoch
- 43.49
- Volumen
- 2.083 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.67%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.78%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -20.60%
- Jahresänderung
- -35.61%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K