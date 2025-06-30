KurseKategorien
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation

43.45 USD 1.54 (3.67%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PRGS hat sich für heute um 3.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 43.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Progress Software Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
42.18 43.49
Jahresspanne
41.25 70.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.91
Eröffnung
42.18
Bid
43.45
Ask
43.75
Tief
42.18
Hoch
43.49
Volumen
2.083 K
Tagesänderung
3.67%
Monatsänderung
-4.78%
6-Monatsänderung
-20.60%
Jahresänderung
-35.61%
