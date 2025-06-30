Divisas / PRGS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation
41.91 USD 0.20 (0.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PRGS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.69, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Progress Software Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRGS News
- Adobe Systems (ADBE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Progress Software: Compelling Buy After The Crash (NASDAQ:PRGS)
- Synopsys (SNPS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at 42.88 USD
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Gawlick Rainer buys Progress Software (PRGS) shares worth $74k
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Progress Software Stock?
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at $47.40
- Progress Software increases credit facility to $1.5 billion
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at $47.52
- Progress Software stock price target lowered to $57 at Citi
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at 50.62 USD
- Tesla, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Robinhood To Rally More Than 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Tesla, Apple Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Tuesday’s Market
- DA Davidson raises Progress Software stock price target to $75 on acquisition
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Tesla, AeroVironment and Progress Software fall premarket; MSC Industrial rises
- Progress Software Stock Q2: Overall Performance Is Lacking (NASDAQ:PRGS)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Progress Software Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
Rango diario
41.69 43.02
Rango anual
41.25 70.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 42.11
- Open
- 42.15
- Bid
- 41.91
- Ask
- 42.21
- Low
- 41.69
- High
- 43.02
- Volumen
- 1.581 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -23.41%
- Cambio anual
- -37.89%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B