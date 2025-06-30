货币 / PRGS
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation
42.34 USD 0.23 (0.55%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRGS汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点42.15和高点42.73进行交易。
关注Progress Software Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PRGS新闻
- Adobe Systems (ADBE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Progress Software: Compelling Buy After The Crash (NASDAQ:PRGS)
- Synopsys (SNPS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at 42.88 USD
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Gawlick Rainer buys Progress Software (PRGS) shares worth $74k
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Progress Software Stock?
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at $47.40
- Progress Software increases credit facility to $1.5 billion
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at $47.52
- Progress Software stock price target lowered to $57 at Citi
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Progress Software stock hits 52-week low at 50.62 USD
- Tesla, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Robinhood To Rally More Than 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Tesla, Apple Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Tuesday’s Market
- DA Davidson raises Progress Software stock price target to $75 on acquisition
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Tesla, AeroVironment and Progress Software fall premarket; MSC Industrial rises
- Progress Software Stock Q2: Overall Performance Is Lacking (NASDAQ:PRGS)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Progress Software Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
日范围
42.15 42.73
年范围
41.25 70.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.11
- 开盘价
- 42.15
- 卖价
- 42.34
- 买价
- 42.64
- 最低价
- 42.15
- 最高价
- 42.73
- 交易量
- 542
- 日变化
- 0.55%
- 月变化
- -7.21%
- 6个月变化
- -22.62%
- 年变化
- -37.26%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值