Valute / PRGS
PRGS: Progress Software Corporation
41.96 USD 1.49 (3.43%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRGS ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.94 e ad un massimo di 43.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Progress Software Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.94 43.66
Intervallo Annuale
41.25 70.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.45
- Apertura
- 43.59
- Bid
- 41.96
- Ask
- 42.26
- Minimo
- 41.94
- Massimo
- 43.66
- Volume
- 2.566 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.82%
20 settembre, sabato