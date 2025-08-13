Moedas / PPL
PPL: PPL Corporation
35.61 USD 0.11 (0.31%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PPL para hoje mudou para 0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.49 e o mais alto foi 35.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PPL Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PPL Notícias
Faixa diária
35.49 35.87
Faixa anual
31.22 37.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.50
- Open
- 35.66
- Bid
- 35.61
- Ask
- 35.91
- Low
- 35.49
- High
- 35.87
- Volume
- 4.523 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.19%
- Mudança anual
- 7.58%
