货币 / PPL
PPL: PPL Corporation
35.50 USD 0.47 (1.31%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PPL汇率已更改-1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点35.48和高点36.01进行交易。
关注PPL Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPL新闻
- PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- 加拿大能源监管机构批准联盟管道交割协议
- How Does a Constructive Regulatory Framework Aid PPL's Growth?
- Can CEG's Energy Efficiency Products Act as a Growth Catalyst?
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Can PPL's Solar Share Program Drive Both Growth & Customer Loyalty?
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
- How Is PPL Empowering Customers Through Energy Efficiency?
- Opinion: Bulls and bears are in a tug-of-war for stock-market control. Here’s the side you want to be on now.
- Utility PPL Proves To Be A Growth Story With The Rise In Artificial Intelligence
- How Is PPL Using Digital Transformation to Improve Efficiency?
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- PPL vs. FirstEnergy: Which Utility Stock Powers Up Stronger Returns?
- PPL declares quarterly dividend of $0.2725 per share
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- Can CEG's Diverse Power Generation Portfolio Aid Profitability?
- PPL stock hits 52-week high at 37.32 USD
- Can PPL's Diversified Fuel Mix Drive Growth & Decarbonization?
- MDU Resources Boosts Shareholder Value Through 7.7% Dividend Hike
- Eversource Benefits From Grid Upgrades & Clean Energy Expansion
- Top Analyst Reports for Merck, Palo Alto & Freeport
- Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities issue $700 million bonds each
日范围
35.48 36.01
年范围
31.22 37.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.97
- 开盘价
- 36.01
- 卖价
- 35.50
- 买价
- 35.80
- 最低价
- 35.48
- 最高价
- 36.01
- 交易量
- 6.175 K
- 日变化
- -1.31%
- 月变化
- -2.45%
- 6个月变化
- -1.50%
- 年变化
- 7.25%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值