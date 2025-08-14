Devises / PPL
PPL: PPL Corporation
35.70 USD 0.12 (0.34%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PPL a changé de 0.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.37 et à un maximum de 35.83.
Suivez la dynamique PPL Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
35.37 35.83
Range Annuel
31.22 37.38
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.58
- Ouverture
- 35.67
- Bid
- 35.70
- Ask
- 36.00
- Plus Bas
- 35.37
- Plus Haut
- 35.83
- Volume
- 4.334 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.90%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.94%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.85%
20 septembre, samedi