Valute / PPL
PPL: PPL Corporation
35.70 USD 0.12 (0.34%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPL ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.37 e ad un massimo di 35.83.
Segui le dinamiche di PPL Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.37 35.83
Intervallo Annuale
31.22 37.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.58
- Apertura
- 35.67
- Bid
- 35.70
- Ask
- 36.00
- Minimo
- 35.37
- Massimo
- 35.83
- Volume
- 4.334 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.85%
20 settembre, sabato