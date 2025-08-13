クォートセクション
通貨 / PPL
PPL: PPL Corporation

35.58 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PPLの今日の為替レートは、-0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.21の安値と35.77の高値で取引されました。

PPL Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.21 35.77
1年のレンジ
31.22 37.38
以前の終値
35.61
始値
35.48
買値
35.58
買値
35.88
安値
35.21
高値
35.77
出来高
5.272 K
1日の変化
-0.08%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.23%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.28%
1年の変化
7.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K