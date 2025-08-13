通貨 / PPL
PPL: PPL Corporation
35.58 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PPLの今日の為替レートは、-0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.21の安値と35.77の高値で取引されました。
PPL Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
35.21 35.77
1年のレンジ
31.22 37.38
- 以前の終値
- 35.61
- 始値
- 35.48
- 買値
- 35.58
- 買値
- 35.88
- 安値
- 35.21
- 高値
- 35.77
- 出来高
- 5.272 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.28%
- 1年の変化
- 7.49%
