PNC: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The)
203.77 USD 2.78 (1.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PNC para hoje mudou para 1.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 201.10 e o mais alto foi 205.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
201.10 205.84
Faixa anual
145.12 216.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 200.99
- Open
- 201.10
- Bid
- 203.77
- Ask
- 204.07
- Low
- 201.10
- High
- 205.84
- Volume
- 2.562 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.38%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.06%
- Mudança anual
- 11.01%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh