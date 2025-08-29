Valute / PNC
PNC: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The)
205.52 USD 0.76 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PNC ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 204.00 e ad un massimo di 206.29.
Segui le dinamiche di PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PNC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
204.00 206.29
Intervallo Annuale
145.12 216.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 206.28
- Apertura
- 206.23
- Bid
- 205.52
- Ask
- 205.82
- Minimo
- 204.00
- Massimo
- 206.29
- Volume
- 2.319 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.96%
20 settembre, sabato