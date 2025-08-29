QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PNC
PNC: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The)

205.52 USD 0.76 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNC ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 204.00 e ad un massimo di 206.29.

Segui le dinamiche di PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
204.00 206.29
Intervallo Annuale
145.12 216.26
Chiusura Precedente
206.28
Apertura
206.23
Bid
205.52
Ask
205.82
Minimo
204.00
Massimo
206.29
Volume
2.319 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.37%
Variazione Mensile
0.20%
Variazione Semestrale
18.06%
Variazione Annuale
11.96%
