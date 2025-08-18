Currencies / PNC
PNC: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The)
200.17 USD 2.33 (1.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PNC exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 198.68 and at a high of 203.00.
Follow PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PNC News
Daily Range
198.68 203.00
Year Range
145.12 216.26
- Previous Close
- 202.50
- Open
- 203.00
- Bid
- 200.17
- Ask
- 200.47
- Low
- 198.68
- High
- 203.00
- Volume
- 959
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- -2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.99%
- Year Change
- 9.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%