货币 / PNC
PNC: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The)
200.99 USD 1.51 (0.75%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PNC汇率已更改-0.75%。当日，交易品种以低点198.68和高点203.00进行交易。
关注PNC Financial Services Group Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
198.68 203.00
年范围
145.12 216.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 202.50
- 开盘价
- 203.00
- 卖价
- 200.99
- 买价
- 201.29
- 最低价
- 198.68
- 最高价
- 203.00
- 交易量
- 2.160 K
- 日变化
- -0.75%
- 月变化
- -2.00%
- 6个月变化
- 15.46%
- 年变化
- 9.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值