Moedas / PCAR
PCAR: PACCAR Inc
100.86 USD 2.00 (1.94%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PCAR para hoje mudou para -1.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.25 e o mais alto foi 103.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PACCAR Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PCAR Notícias
- Why Paccar (PCAR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Paccar (PCAR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- PACCAR declares quarterly dividend of $.33 per share
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.90%
- US truck makers look for cover as Trump’s tariffs raise costs
- PACCAR: Strong Mix, Steady Margins, But Upside Capped (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Paccar Stock: A Weakening Economy Will Not Bode Well For This Prospect (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Why Is Paccar (PCAR) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Evercore bumps Caterpillar rating on signs of 2025–26 earnings upside
- FTC resolves ’Clean Truck Partnership’ antitrust concerns
- Daimler, Volvo, other truckmakers sue California to block emissions rules
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Do Options Traders Know Something About PACCAR Stock We Don't?
- Wolfe Research raises Paccar stock price target to $86 on better margins
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On PACCAR Following Q2 Results - PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Bernstein raises Paccar stock price target to $118 on upside potential
- Freedom Broker raises PACCAR stock price target to $90 on strong parts sales
- PACCAR Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Sales Decline Y/Y
- Company News for Jul 23, 2025
- UBS upgrades PACCAR stock rating to Neutral from Sell, raises price target
- PACCAR Q2 2025 slides: Strong margins and strategic EV investments drive growth
- PACCAR Inc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
100.25 103.84
Faixa anual
84.65 118.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 102.86
- Open
- 103.17
- Bid
- 100.86
- Ask
- 101.16
- Low
- 100.25
- High
- 103.84
- Volume
- 8.819 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.67%
- Mudança anual
- 2.97%
