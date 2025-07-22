Valute / PCAR
PCAR: PACCAR Inc
99.46 USD 1.96 (1.93%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PCAR ha avuto una variazione del -1.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.83 e ad un massimo di 102.40.
Segui le dinamiche di PACCAR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PCAR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
98.83 102.40
Intervallo Annuale
84.65 118.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 101.42
- Apertura
- 101.72
- Bid
- 99.46
- Ask
- 99.76
- Minimo
- 98.83
- Massimo
- 102.40
- Volume
- 8.870 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.54%
20 settembre, sabato