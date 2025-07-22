QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PCAR
PCAR: PACCAR Inc

99.46 USD 1.96 (1.93%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PCAR ha avuto una variazione del -1.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.83 e ad un massimo di 102.40.

Segui le dinamiche di PACCAR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
98.83 102.40
Intervallo Annuale
84.65 118.81
Chiusura Precedente
101.42
Apertura
101.72
Bid
99.46
Ask
99.76
Minimo
98.83
Massimo
102.40
Volume
8.870 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.93%
Variazione Mensile
0.13%
Variazione Semestrale
2.23%
Variazione Annuale
1.54%
20 settembre, sabato