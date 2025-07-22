QuotesSections
Currencies / PCAR
PCAR: PACCAR Inc

102.39 USD 0.22 (0.22%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PCAR exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.84 and at a high of 102.70.

Follow PACCAR Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
101.84 102.70
Year Range
84.65 118.81
Previous Close
102.17
Open
102.18
Bid
102.39
Ask
102.69
Low
101.84
High
102.70
Volume
1.859 K
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
3.08%
6 Months Change
5.24%
Year Change
4.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%