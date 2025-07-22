Currencies / PCAR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCAR: PACCAR Inc
102.39 USD 0.22 (0.22%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCAR exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.84 and at a high of 102.70.
Follow PACCAR Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCAR News
- Paccar (PCAR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- PACCAR declares quarterly dividend of $.33 per share
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.90%
- US truck makers look for cover as Trump’s tariffs raise costs
- PACCAR: Strong Mix, Steady Margins, But Upside Capped (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Paccar Stock: A Weakening Economy Will Not Bode Well For This Prospect (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Why Is Paccar (PCAR) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Evercore bumps Caterpillar rating on signs of 2025–26 earnings upside
- FTC resolves ’Clean Truck Partnership’ antitrust concerns
- Daimler, Volvo, other truckmakers sue California to block emissions rules
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Do Options Traders Know Something About PACCAR Stock We Don't?
- Wolfe Research raises Paccar stock price target to $86 on better margins
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On PACCAR Following Q2 Results - PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Bernstein raises Paccar stock price target to $118 on upside potential
- Freedom Broker raises PACCAR stock price target to $90 on strong parts sales
- PACCAR Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Sales Decline Y/Y
- Company News for Jul 23, 2025
- UBS upgrades PACCAR stock rating to Neutral from Sell, raises price target
- PACCAR Q2 2025 slides: Strong margins and strategic EV investments drive growth
- PACCAR Inc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Paccar's Revenue Drops 14% in Q2
Daily Range
101.84 102.70
Year Range
84.65 118.81
- Previous Close
- 102.17
- Open
- 102.18
- Bid
- 102.39
- Ask
- 102.69
- Low
- 101.84
- High
- 102.70
- Volume
- 1.859 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 3.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.24%
- Year Change
- 4.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%