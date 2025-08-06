Moedas / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
214.93 USD 0.11 (0.05%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAYC para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 214.11 e o mais alto foi 215.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Paycom Software Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PAYC Notícias
Faixa diária
214.11 215.24
Faixa anual
159.82 267.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 214.82
- Open
- 214.48
- Bid
- 214.93
- Ask
- 215.23
- Low
- 214.11
- High
- 215.24
- Volume
- 47
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.22%
- Mudança anual
- 29.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh