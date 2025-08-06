CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc

214.82 USD 1.56 (0.73%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PAYC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 213.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 218.79.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paycom Software Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
213.40 218.79
Rango anual
159.82 267.76
Cierres anteriores
213.26
Open
215.18
Bid
214.82
Ask
215.12
Low
213.40
High
218.79
Volumen
892
Cambio diario
0.73%
Cambio mensual
-4.31%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.27%
Cambio anual
29.02%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B