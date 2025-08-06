Divisas / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
214.82 USD 1.56 (0.73%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PAYC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 213.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 218.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paycom Software Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
213.40 218.79
Rango anual
159.82 267.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 213.26
- Open
- 215.18
- Bid
- 214.82
- Ask
- 215.12
- Low
- 213.40
- High
- 218.79
- Volumen
- 892
- Cambio diario
- 0.73%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.31%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.27%
- Cambio anual
- 29.02%
