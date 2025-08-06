货币 / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
214.49 USD 1.23 (0.58%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PAYC汇率已更改0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点213.86和高点216.48进行交易。
关注Paycom Software Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PAYC新闻
- Paycom CIO Smith sells $334,899 in shares
- Paycom at Citi’s 2025 Conference: AI and Automation Drive Growth
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Thoma Bravo to take Dayforce stock private at $70 per share
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Here's Why Paycom Software (PAYC) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Paycom announces leadership changes in technology roles
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Paycom: A Solid Investment in the HR Software Space?
- The Hidden Order Behind Major Stock Moves
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- Automation Tools Power Paycom Software's Q2 Recurring Revenue Gain
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- TD Cowen lowers Paycom Software stock price target to $246 on FCF concerns
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Stifel raises Paycom Software stock price target to $240 on margin growth
- KeyBanc raises Paycom Software stock price target to $290 on strong earnings
- Paycom Software price target raised to $258 from $244 at BMO Capital
- Paycom Stock Jumps 10% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Crush Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Paycom beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Paycom Software (PAYC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paycom shares surge as Q2 earnings soar past estimates, outlook raised
日范围
213.86 216.48
年范围
159.82 267.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 213.26
- 开盘价
- 215.18
- 卖价
- 214.49
- 买价
- 214.79
- 最低价
- 213.86
- 最高价
- 216.48
- 交易量
- 91
- 日变化
- 0.58%
- 月变化
- -4.46%
- 6个月变化
- -1.42%
- 年变化
- 28.82%
