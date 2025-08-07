Valute / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
216.58 USD 0.06 (0.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAYC ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.00 e ad un massimo di 218.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Paycom Software Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PAYC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
216.00 218.71
Intervallo Annuale
159.82 267.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 216.64
- Apertura
- 216.55
- Bid
- 216.58
- Ask
- 216.88
- Minimo
- 216.00
- Massimo
- 218.71
- Volume
- 1.168 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.08%
20 settembre, sabato