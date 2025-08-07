QuotazioniSezioni
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc

216.58 USD 0.06 (0.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PAYC ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.00 e ad un massimo di 218.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Paycom Software Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
216.00 218.71
Intervallo Annuale
159.82 267.76
Chiusura Precedente
216.64
Apertura
216.55
Bid
216.58
Ask
216.88
Minimo
216.00
Massimo
218.71
Volume
1.168 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.03%
Variazione Mensile
-3.53%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.46%
Variazione Annuale
30.08%
20 settembre, sabato