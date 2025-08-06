Currencies / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
213.72 USD 4.60 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAYC exchange rate has changed by -2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 213.20 and at a high of 218.24.
Follow Paycom Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
213.20 218.24
Year Range
159.82 267.76
- Previous Close
- 218.32
- Open
- 217.62
- Bid
- 213.72
- Ask
- 214.02
- Low
- 213.20
- High
- 218.24
- Volume
- 419
- Daily Change
- -2.11%
- Month Change
- -4.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.77%
- Year Change
- 28.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%