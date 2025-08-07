CotationsSections
Devises / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc

216.58 USD 0.06 (0.03%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PAYC a changé de -0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 216.00 et à un maximum de 218.71.

Suivez la dynamique Paycom Software Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
216.00 218.71
Range Annuel
159.82 267.76
Clôture Précédente
216.64
Ouverture
216.55
Bid
216.58
Ask
216.88
Plus Bas
216.00
Plus Haut
218.71
Volume
1.168 K
Changement quotidien
-0.03%
Changement Mensuel
-3.53%
Changement à 6 Mois
-0.46%
Changement Annuel
30.08%
