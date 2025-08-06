通貨 / PAYC
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
216.64 USD 1.82 (0.85%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAYCの今日の為替レートは、0.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり214.11の安値と218.59の高値で取引されました。
Paycom Software Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PAYC News
- Paycom Software announces retirement of director Felicia Williams
- Paycom CIO Smith sells $334,899 in shares
- Paycom at Citi’s 2025 Conference: AI and Automation Drive Growth
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Thoma Bravo to take Dayforce stock private at $70 per share
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Here's Why Paycom Software (PAYC) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Paycom announces leadership changes in technology roles
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Paycom: A Solid Investment in the HR Software Space?
- The Hidden Order Behind Major Stock Moves
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- Automation Tools Power Paycom Software's Q2 Recurring Revenue Gain
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- TD Cowen lowers Paycom Software stock price target to $246 on FCF concerns
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Stifel raises Paycom Software stock price target to $240 on margin growth
- KeyBanc raises Paycom Software stock price target to $290 on strong earnings
- Paycom Software price target raised to $258 from $244 at BMO Capital
- Paycom Stock Jumps 10% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Crush Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Paycom beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Paycom Software (PAYC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
214.11 218.59
1年のレンジ
159.82 267.76
- 以前の終値
- 214.82
- 始値
- 214.48
- 買値
- 216.64
- 買値
- 216.94
- 安値
- 214.11
- 高値
- 218.59
- 出来高
- 1.046 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.43%
- 1年の変化
- 30.11%
