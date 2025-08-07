Währungen / PAYC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PAYC: Paycom Software Inc
216.64 USD 1.82 (0.85%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PAYC hat sich für heute um 0.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 214.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 218.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Paycom Software Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAYC News
- Paycom Software: Aufsichtsratsmitglied Felicia Williams kündigt Rücktritt an
- Paycom Software announces retirement of director Felicia Williams
- Paycom: CIO veräußert Aktien im Wert von 334.899 US-Dollar
- Paycom CIO Smith sells $334,899 in shares
- Paycom at Citi’s 2025 Conference: AI and Automation Drive Growth
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Thoma Bravo to take Dayforce stock private at $70 per share
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Here's Why Paycom Software (PAYC) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Paycom announces leadership changes in technology roles
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Paycom: A Solid Investment in the HR Software Space?
- The Hidden Order Behind Major Stock Moves
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- Automation Tools Power Paycom Software's Q2 Recurring Revenue Gain
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- TD Cowen lowers Paycom Software stock price target to $246 on FCF concerns
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Stifel raises Paycom Software stock price target to $240 on margin growth
- KeyBanc raises Paycom Software stock price target to $290 on strong earnings
- Paycom Software price target raised to $258 from $244 at BMO Capital
- Paycom Stock Jumps 10% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Crush Estimates
Tagesspanne
214.11 218.59
Jahresspanne
159.82 267.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 214.82
- Eröffnung
- 214.48
- Bid
- 216.64
- Ask
- 216.94
- Tief
- 214.11
- Hoch
- 218.59
- Volumen
- 1.046 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.85%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.43%
- Jahresänderung
- 30.11%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K