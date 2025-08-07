KurseKategorien
Währungen / PAYC
Zurück zum Aktien

PAYC: Paycom Software Inc

216.64 USD 1.82 (0.85%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PAYC hat sich für heute um 0.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 214.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 218.59 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Paycom Software Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAYC News

Tagesspanne
214.11 218.59
Jahresspanne
159.82 267.76
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
214.82
Eröffnung
214.48
Bid
216.64
Ask
216.94
Tief
214.11
Hoch
218.59
Volumen
1.046 K
Tagesänderung
0.85%
Monatsänderung
-3.50%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.43%
Jahresänderung
30.11%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K