CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / PAVE
Voltar para Ações

PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

47.03 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PAVE para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.97 e o mais alto foi 47.53.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAVE Notícias

Faixa diária
46.97 47.53
Faixa anual
32.65 47.53
Fechamento anterior
47.05
Open
47.26
Bid
47.03
Ask
47.33
Low
46.97
High
47.53
Volume
494
Mudança diária
-0.04%
Mudança mensal
2.69%
Mudança de 6 meses
25.31%
Mudança anual
14.40%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%