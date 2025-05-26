Moedas / PAVE
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.03 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAVE para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.97 e o mais alto foi 47.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
46.97 47.53
Faixa anual
32.65 47.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.05
- Open
- 47.26
- Bid
- 47.03
- Ask
- 47.33
- Low
- 46.97
- High
- 47.53
- Volume
- 494
- Mudança diária
- -0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.31%
- Mudança anual
- 14.40%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%