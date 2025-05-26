货币 / PAVE
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PAVE汇率已更改0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点47.20和高点47.53进行交易。
关注Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PAVE新闻
日范围
47.20 47.53
年范围
32.65 47.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.05
- 开盘价
- 47.26
- 卖价
- 47.22
- 买价
- 47.52
- 最低价
- 47.20
- 最高价
- 47.53
- 交易量
- 345
- 日变化
- 0.36%
- 月变化
- 3.10%
- 6个月变化
- 25.82%
- 年变化
- 14.86%
