PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

47.03 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PAVE ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.97 e ad un massimo di 47.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.97 47.53
Intervallo Annuale
32.65 47.53
Chiusura Precedente
47.05
Apertura
47.26
Bid
47.03
Ask
47.33
Minimo
46.97
Massimo
47.53
Volume
494
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
2.69%
Variazione Semestrale
25.31%
Variazione Annuale
14.40%
