PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.03 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAVE ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.97 e ad un massimo di 47.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.97 47.53
Intervallo Annuale
32.65 47.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.05
- Apertura
- 47.26
- Bid
- 47.03
- Ask
- 47.33
- Minimo
- 46.97
- Massimo
- 47.53
- Volume
- 494
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.40%
