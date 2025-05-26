通貨 / PAVE
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAVEの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.20の安値と47.53の高値で取引されました。
Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
47.20 47.53
1年のレンジ
32.65 47.53
- 以前の終値
- 47.05
- 始値
- 47.26
- 買値
- 47.22
- 買値
- 47.52
- 安値
- 47.20
- 高値
- 47.53
- 出来高
- 345
- 1日の変化
- 0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.82%
- 1年の変化
- 14.86%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- $-251.312 B
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%