クォートセクション
通貨 / PAVE
株に戻る

PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PAVEの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.20の安値と47.53の高値で取引されました。

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAVE News

1日のレンジ
47.20 47.53
1年のレンジ
32.65 47.53
以前の終値
47.05
始値
47.26
買値
47.22
買値
47.52
安値
47.20
高値
47.53
出来高
345
1日の変化
0.36%
1ヶ月の変化
3.10%
6ヶ月の変化
25.82%
1年の変化
14.86%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
経常収支
実際
$​-251.312 B
期待
$​-406.051 B
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数
実際
期待
4.04 M
4.01 M
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数前月比
実際
期待
-2.0%
2.0%
16:35
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
2年債入札
実際
期待
3.641%