Currencies / PAVE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAVE exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.20 and at a high of 47.53.
Follow Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAVE News
- Guinea Backs New Law Extending Presidential Term to Seven Years
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- UTF: 6.9% Infrastructure Yield? You Can Do Better (NYSE:UTF)
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- GRID: Smart Grids Are The Next Big Investment Wave (NASDAQ:GRID)
- Capex Nation: Investment Themes For A Decade (SP500)
- Should You Invest in the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)?
- Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (GRID)?
- PAVE: Continued Industrials And Materials Tailwinds, Eye On The Macro (BATS:PAVE)
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- What Actually Goes Into Infrastructure Indexes?
- IFRA: A Diversified Fund To Invest In The U.S. Infrastructure
- 2025 Midyear Global Outlook
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Opinion: How the Supreme Court just juiced these S&P 500 winners — and turbocharged your 401(k)
- Engineering & Construction Costs Continue To Increase In June
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Dow Jones Futures Rise, CrowdStrike Leads Early Movers; Market Tops Resistance
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Tops Key Levels, Nvidia In Buy Zone; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Rips Trump Budget 'Abomination'
- The Next Big Theme: May 2025
Daily Range
47.20 47.53
Year Range
32.65 47.53
- Previous Close
- 47.05
- Open
- 47.26
- Bid
- 47.22
- Ask
- 47.52
- Low
- 47.20
- High
- 47.53
- Volume
- 345
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.82%
- Year Change
- 14.86%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%