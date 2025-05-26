QuotesSections
Currencies / PAVE
Back to US Stock Market

PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAVE exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.20 and at a high of 47.53.

Follow Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAVE News

Daily Range
47.20 47.53
Year Range
32.65 47.53
Previous Close
47.05
Open
47.26
Bid
47.22
Ask
47.52
Low
47.20
High
47.53
Volume
345
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
3.10%
6 Months Change
25.82%
Year Change
14.86%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%