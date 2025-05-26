Devises / PAVE
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.03 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PAVE a changé de -0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.97 et à un maximum de 47.53.
Suivez la dynamique Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAVE Nouvelles
Range quotidien
46.97 47.53
Range Annuel
32.65 47.53
- Clôture Précédente
- 47.05
- Ouverture
- 47.26
- Bid
- 47.03
- Ask
- 47.33
- Plus Bas
- 46.97
- Plus Haut
- 47.53
- Volume
- 494
- Changement quotidien
- -0.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 25.31%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.40%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%