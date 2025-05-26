CotationsSections
Devises / PAVE
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

47.03 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PAVE a changé de -0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.97 et à un maximum de 47.53.

Range quotidien
46.97 47.53
Range Annuel
32.65 47.53
Clôture Précédente
47.05
Ouverture
47.26
Bid
47.03
Ask
47.33
Plus Bas
46.97
Plus Haut
47.53
Volume
494
Changement quotidien
-0.04%
Changement Mensuel
2.69%
Changement à 6 Mois
25.31%
Changement Annuel
14.40%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
Compte Courant
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discours du président de la Réserve Fédérale, M. Powell
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billet de banque de 2 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%