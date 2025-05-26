CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PAVE
Volver a Acciones

PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PAVE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.53.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAVE News

Rango diario
47.20 47.53
Rango anual
32.65 47.53
Cierres anteriores
47.05
Open
47.26
Bid
47.22
Ask
47.52
Low
47.20
High
47.53
Volumen
345
Cambio diario
0.36%
Cambio mensual
3.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
25.82%
Cambio anual
14.86%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
$​-251.312 B
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%