Divisas / PAVE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PAVE: Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
47.22 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PAVE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.53.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAVE News
- Guinea Backs New Law Extending Presidential Term to Seven Years
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- UTF: 6.9% Infrastructure Yield? You Can Do Better (NYSE:UTF)
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- GRID: Smart Grids Are The Next Big Investment Wave (NASDAQ:GRID)
- Capex Nation: Investment Themes For A Decade (SP500)
- Should You Invest in the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)?
- Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (GRID)?
- PAVE: Continued Industrials And Materials Tailwinds, Eye On The Macro (BATS:PAVE)
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- What Actually Goes Into Infrastructure Indexes?
- IFRA: A Diversified Fund To Invest In The U.S. Infrastructure
- 2025 Midyear Global Outlook
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Opinion: How the Supreme Court just juiced these S&P 500 winners — and turbocharged your 401(k)
- Engineering & Construction Costs Continue To Increase In June
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Dow Jones Futures Rise, CrowdStrike Leads Early Movers; Market Tops Resistance
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Tops Key Levels, Nvidia In Buy Zone; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Rips Trump Budget 'Abomination'
- The Next Big Theme: May 2025
Rango diario
47.20 47.53
Rango anual
32.65 47.53
- Cierres anteriores
- 47.05
- Open
- 47.26
- Bid
- 47.22
- Ask
- 47.52
- Low
- 47.20
- High
- 47.53
- Volumen
- 345
- Cambio diario
- 0.36%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 25.82%
- Cambio anual
- 14.86%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
- Act.
- $-251.312 B
- Pronós.
- $-406.051 B
- Prev.
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 4.04 M
- Prev.
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -2.0%
- Prev.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.641%