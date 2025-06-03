Moedas / PALL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
105.26 USD 1.95 (1.82%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PALL para hoje mudou para -1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 104.00 e o mais alto foi 106.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PALL Notícias
- Gold eases from record peak; all eyes on US jobs data
- Gold races to all-time high above $3,500 on US rate cut prospects
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- PALL: Severed Trade Relations, Weaker Demand-Side Factors (NYSEARCA:PALL)
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Palladium Attempts A Rally: The PALL ETF Tracks Palladium Prices (NYSEARCA:PALL)
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Chart Of The Day: Metals Mania Spreads, Traders Pile In
- Weekly Market Pulse: Extension Day?
- Making The Case For Investing In Junior Silver Miners
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Faixa diária
104.00 106.31
Faixa anual
82.39 118.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 107.21
- Open
- 105.63
- Bid
- 105.26
- Ask
- 105.56
- Low
- 104.00
- High
- 106.31
- Volume
- 487
- Mudança diária
- -1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.14%
- Mudança anual
- 14.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh